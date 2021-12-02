Denver hits 2 of top 5 hottest December days on record

DENVER (KDVR) — Following the third-warmest November on record in Denver, December started off with temperatures in the 70s.

Dec. 1 hit 73 degrees, which tied the record high temperature for the day. Dec. 2 hit 72 degrees and was only 2 degrees away from the record high temperature of 74.

These high temperatures for the first two days of December were two of the top 5 hottest temperatures ever recorded in the month for Denver.

Here’s a list of the top 5 hottest temperatures and what years they occurred:

1. 79 degrees set in 1939

2. 75 degrees set in 1980

3. 74 degrees set in 1885 and 1939

4. 73 degrees set in 1901, 1980, 1940, 1939, 1973, and 2021

5. 72 degrees set in 1921, 2007, and 2021