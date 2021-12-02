Denver hits 2 of top 5 hottest December days on record

DENVER (KDVR) — Following the third-warmest November on record in Denver, December started off with temperatures in the 70s.
Dec. 1 hit 73 degrees, which tied the record high temperature for the day. Dec. 2 hit 72 degrees and was only 2 degrees away from the record high temperature of 74.
These high temperatures for the first two days of December were two of the top 5 hottest temperatures ever recorded in the month for Denver.
Here’s a list of the top 5 hottest temperatures and what years they occurred:
- 1. 79 degrees set in 1939
- 2. 75 degrees set in 1980
- 3. 74 degrees set in 1885 and 1939
- 4. 73 degrees set in 1901, 1980, 1940, 1939, 1973, and 2021
- 5. 72 degrees set in 1921, 2007, and 2021