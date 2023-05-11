DENVER (KDVR) — A deluge of rain in the Denver metro area broke a record on Thursday afternoon, with the rainfall totals only expected to grow through the night.

As of late Thursday afternoon, 2.06 inches of rain were measured at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. That breaks a record last set in 2011, when 1.55 inches of rain was recorded on this date.

It’s likely that Thursday’s rainfall totals will continue to grow.

More rain is expected through the night and into late Friday morning. The Denver area could pick up more than 2 inches of rain overnight, according to Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of the persistent rain.

Flood watches are in effect across the Front Range and plains.

Streams and creeks will rise through the day, Fraser said. Cherry Creek had already transformed Thursday afternoon to completely engulf the well-traveled trail in downtown Denver, especially between the mall and Confluence Park.

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management said the city was seeing roadway floods and warned people to stay out of high water and away from storm drains and canals.

Also, “don’t try to navigate high waters with your vehicle,” the OEM said.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are also in effect as the high country sees snow.

