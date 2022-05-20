DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive in Denver on Friday afternoon and evening. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday.
Here’s a look at the timeline for the storm for Denver:
- Morning commute: Mist
- 10 a.m.: Rain showers
- Noon: Rain/snow mix
- 5 p.m.: Mix to snow
- 7 p.m.: Snow
- Saturday 9-10 a.m.: Snow tapers off
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting two freezes in Denver. One on Saturday morning and the other on Sunday morning.
