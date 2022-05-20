DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive in Denver on Friday afternoon and evening. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at the timeline for the storm for Denver:

Morning commute: Mist

10 a.m.: Rain showers

Noon: Rain/snow mix

5 p.m.: Mix to snow

7 p.m.: Snow

Saturday 9-10 a.m.: Snow tapers off

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting two freezes in Denver. One on Saturday morning and the other on Sunday morning.

Full Pinpoint Weather coverage

On TV and online, the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest forecast for Denver and Colorado. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in. Stayed tuned to FOX31 and Channel 2 for live team coverage throughout the storm.

Do you have questions about this late-season winter storm? The Pinpoint Meteorologist Team holds frequent Ask a Met segments on FOX31 NOW.

You can submit a question during our live broadcasts, or on Twitter using #AskAMet. Another way to ask your questions is by emailing askamet@kdvr.com.