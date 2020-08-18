Denver just hit 100 degrees. Here’s some perspective on how often that happens

DENVER (KDVR) — Hitting the 100s is not common in Denver, although it is becoming more frequent over the decades.

Denver hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday afternoon. It last hit 100 on Sept. 2, 2019.

Since 1872, the Denver area has hit the 100s only 93 times.

ACIS

In the past 30 years, however, Denver has hit 100 degrees (or higher) two days a year, on average.

Here is a look across Colorado at 100-degree statistics. Questions such as, “How often?” or “What was the most ever?” can be answered here:

A notably hot summer was 2012, which holds the record of 73 days at 90 degrees or hotter, 13 of which were 100 or hotter.

That record is in jeopardy this year; Denver has already had 58 days above 90 degrees, with more on the way.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018; July 20, 2005; and Aug. 8, 1878.