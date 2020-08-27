Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Denver hits the 90s for 67th day this year; August currently hottest on record

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit the 90s for the 17th consecutive day on Thursday, the sixth-longest stretch on record.

It is the 25th day this month with a high at or above 90 degrees — the most ever for August in Denver.

Thursday is also the 67th day this year with a high at or above 90. That is the second-most on record. In 2012, Denver recorded 73 such days.

Denver has tied or broken daily record highs seven times this month. That includes a high of 100 degrees on Aug. 18, which is the hottest temperature recorded since Sept. 2, 2019.

So far, this August is the warmest ever in Denver. Additionally, this summer is the second warmest on record after 2012.

Significant weather changes arrive Friday. Highs are expected to be in the mid-80s, which is average for late August.

