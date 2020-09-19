Denver hits 90 degrees for 74th day this year, breaking all-time record

Cherry Creek Trail runs by high rise office buildings and public parks in the downtown district of Denver, Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) — Well 2020, you did it. Denver hit 90 degrees Saturday, breaking the record for most 90-degree days in a year.

Saturday marked the 74th day at or above 90. The previous record, set in 2012, was 73.

The average high in Denver on Sept. 19 is 77 degrees.

Denver has broken a number of weather records in September 2020. On Sept. 5, the National Weather Service reported a high of 101 degrees — the hottest September temperature ever recorded in the Mile High City. Three days later, Denver tied the record for its earliest freeze and received its second-earliest snowfall.

In fact, Denver tied daily record lows on Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain above average Sunday but will be slightly cooler, topping out in the mid-80s.

