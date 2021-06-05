Denver hit 90 degrees for the first time this year Saturday; heat continues this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit a high temperature of 91 degrees Saturday afternoon which was the first 90 degree temperature of 2021. More hot temperatures are on the way for the week ahead.

Denver hit the 90s for the first time this year today! More heat is on the way this week with temperatures staying near 90 degrees for the next few days #cowx pic.twitter.com/DrNbzQ5SAq — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 6, 2021

Sunday’s afternoon high temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Storm chances will pop up after noon on the Front Range and will end late Sunday evening.

Sunday’s storms are not expected to turn severe but could bring gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and a brief downpour.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s on Monday with a 20% chance for scattered storms.

Dry weather will return on Tuesday and last into next weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Thursday with a slight cool down Friday and Saturday.