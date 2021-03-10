Denver Health paramedics gear up for weekend winter storm

DENVER (KDVR) — First responders across the Front Range are now getting ready for this weekend’s snowstorm.

Denver Health Paramedics began planning Wednesday morning to make sure they’re prepared for whatever Mother Nature delivers this weekend.

“The forecast for us (is) a little bit concerning,” said Capt. Josh Kennedy. “(It) has some impact on what we do here at the paramedic division for sure.”

Supervisors are now making they have enough paramedics for the weekend. They’re also preparing to pick them up and drive them home.

“We even get to the point where we bring in cots and beds into some of our facilities here at Denver Health and give people a place to stay if they need one,” Kennedy said.

In the garage, crews are getting ambulances ready by putting shovels in them and extra gear, in the event they get stuck.

The ambulances are not four-wheel drive, but they have dual rear wheels and weigh about 14,000 pounds.

“They actually handle quite well,” Kennedy said. “You’d be impressed with how well they do, but you get a deep enough spot and it can be easy to take them off course.”

Denver Health also has a four-wheel drive, Super Duty pickup that can be dispatched and tow ambulances out of any areas where they get stuck.

Plus, ambulances are staged in the northeast part of the city and Englewood to make sure they can reach people in an emergency.