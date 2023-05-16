DENVER (KDVR) — It has been an unusually rainy May in Denver with over 4 inches of accumulation so far. Denver has had about five times more rainfall than the rainy city of Seattle this May.

Denver has had measurable rain at Denver International Airport for the last six days straight, while in Seattle, only a small amount of light rain fell at the airport Monday evening.

From May 10-15, Denver picked up 4.57 inches of rainfall. In Seattle, the 6-day total is only 0.12 inches.

Due to the rain Monday night, Seattle’s May total is now .91 inches. Denver’s is up at 4.65 inches making it the 11th-wettest May on record so far.

With half of the month still to go and several rain chances in the 7-day forecast, it is likely that this May will finish in the top 10 wettest on record in Denver.

An average May in Denver brings about 2.16 inches of rain, making it the wettest month of the year in Denver.

This year, Denver has doubled the average May rainfall in just the first half of the month.

This May has given Denver about 1/3 of its average yearly rainfall accumulation in just a few days. Denver’s yearly rainfall total is 15.45 inches.