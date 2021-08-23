Denver has already had 46 days in the 90s; here’s how it compares to past years

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a warm summer but not quite as warm as 2020.

In 2021, there have been 46 days and counting of temperatures of 90 degrees and above.

Looking back at last year’s numbers, there were 75 days at or above 90 degrees, which broke the record for the most in a year.

The data for 90 degree days in Denver shows the average last day in the 90s as Sept. 4. The latest Denver ever hit the 90s was Oct. 1, 1892.

Denver broke a number of weather records in September 2020. On Sept. 5, the National Weather Service reported a high of 101 degrees — the hottest September temperature ever recorded in the Mile High City. Three days later, Denver tied the record for its earliest freeze and received its second-earliest snowfall.