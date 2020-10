DENVER (KDVR) – Wildfires in Colorado, Wyoming and even the Pacific Northwest have led to a high number of air quality alert days in the past month.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer crunched the numbers and found that in Denver only 11 of the past 30 days have been green days, which are considered healthy.

For people living in Fort Collins things have been worse, with only six green days out of the past 30. That means 80% of days were considered unhealthy.

Fort Collins air quality from Sept. 4 through Oct. 5