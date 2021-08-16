Denver expected to reach 45th day of 2021 at or above 90 degrees this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The summer heat continues in Denver this week. Monday’s high temperature of 94 degrees marks the 43rd time Denver has hit a high temperature at or above 90 degrees this year.

Denver, on average, has 45 days at or above 90 degrees each year. With temperatures forecast to stay in the 90s through Wednesday, the 45th day at 90 plus will be hit this week.

Temperatures in the 90s are also forecast for part of the weekend ahead and into next week making it likely that Denver is going to end the summer months with an above average number of days at or above 90 degrees.

Looking back at last year’s numbers, there were 75 days at or above 90 degrees in 2020 which broke the record for the most in a year.

The data for 90 degree days in Denver shows the average last day in the 90s as Sept. 4. The latest Denver ever hit the 90s was Oct. 1, 1892.