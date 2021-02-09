Denver enters one of its longest streaks below 40 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — In an average year, Denver will have around 47 days where high temperatures stay below 40 degrees, but we are in the midst of what may be one of the longer streaks of staying below 40 on record.

Monday February 8th, Denver’s high was 30 and likely started a streak of days when the temperature will not climb above 40 for more than a week.

Based on our current forecast, Denver will not warm back to 40 until Saturday the 20th.

If that forecast verifies, that’ll mean 13 days in a row of temperatures below 40.

Where would such a streak rank in the longest for Denver? Since the 1870s, 18th longest streaks of Denver’s temperatures not warming beyond 40.

Here is the current ranked list of longest streaks for Denver:

