Drought conditions continue to improve with more snow

DENVER (KDVR) – With Denver picking up 16.9 inches of snow since the start of 2022, drought conditions in Denver and the Front Range continue to improve.

Colorado Drought comparison from 2/1/2022 to 2/8/2022 with improvements circled.

Just in the past week, extreme drought conditions in the Eastern Plains have dropped to severe. Plus, along the foothills, areas have dropped from severe to moderate drought conditions.

Since the start of 2022, drought conditions have seen improvement across most of the state. Heavy snow in the mountains has helped conditions there and it has been abnormally dry since the first week in January.

Colorado Drought comparison from Dec. 28, 2021, to Feb. 8, 2022, with improvements circled. (KDVR)

On Sept. 3, the Denver Metro area was under no drought conditions. A large stretch of dry weather ensued and the area dried out quickly. Denver got progressively worse and entered into extreme drought conditions on Dec. 2.

After snow in late December and all of January, drought conditions improved. After two months in extreme drought conditions, Denver then moved into the severe drought category. With more snow in the forecast, slow improvements are expected through the end of February.