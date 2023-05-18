DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a wet start to spring and now Denver is officially on the list for the top 10 wettest Mays on record.

As of May 17, 4.70 inches of rainfall has been recorded at Denver International Airport for the month.

This amount is enough to put May 2023 on the list as the tenth wettest May on record for Denver.

This beats the 4.67 inches of rainfall in May of 1995 and is still behind the ninth-place spot, which is 4.77 inches in May of 1967.

All it will take is another quarter of an inch of rainfall to tie the number five spot of wettest Mays in Denver, set in 1935. The wettest May on record was 8.57 inches back in 1876, which is still the wettest month ever recorded for Denver.

There is still another two weeks left in May, and more showers are in the forecast. The Denver area is on track for another 0.4 inches of rainfall.

If that amount of rainfall is collected at the airport, that would bring our rainfall total to 5.1 inches, which would boost 2023 to the wettest on record.

Not only are there more chances for afternoon showers the next couple of days, but long range models show a trend of Colorado staying in a wetter than normal pattern through the end of May.