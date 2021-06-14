Denver could hit first 100-degree day of the year Tuesday; record-breaking heat likely

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot June in Denver so far, with eight days at or above 90 degrees in the last 10 days. Temperatures are forecast to get even hotter the next few days and could hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Monday’s high temperature in Denver hit 98 degrees, with sunshine and dry conditions. Looking ahead to the next few days, Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with a forecast high of 100 degrees, but mid to upper 90s are still in the forecast through Thursday.

Colorado’s Western Slope is going to be the hottest part of the state the next few days. The first ever Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through midnight Friday for the Grand Valley. Temperatures are expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees each day.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Grand Junction is 106 degrees and the forecast high for Tuesday is 105 degrees.

It is likely that Denver will also see record heat the next two days. Tuesday’s record is 97 degrees set in 1993, and the record on Wednesday is 96 degrees set in 2020.

If Denver hits 100 degrees on Tuesday, it would only be the 96th time on record in Denver to make it to triple-digit heat. The records date back to 1872. It would also be the third earliest date Denver has ever hit 100 degrees.