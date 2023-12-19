DENVER (KDVR) — Dec. 25 is less than a week away, and those of you who have been dreaming of a white Christmas might just get your wish.

While the Tuesday before Christmas could possibly break a heat record with highs in the upper 60s, a big change is coming this weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking Denver’s chances for a white Christmas this year, and many areas will wake up to snow. It just depends if you think a white Christmas is snow falling or simply having snow on the ground.

It’s important to remember that there are still six days until Christmas, which means the forecast, especially snow totals, is subject to change as the storm gets closer. Be sure to stick with the Pinpoint Weather team for the latest weather updates.

When will the snow arrive?

The weather will go from highs in the upper 50s to the 30s. Light snow will begin to move into Colorado beginning on the Western Slope by early Saturday morning.

If you are spending the holidays in the mountains, you should see snow falling through Sunday night, which is Christmas Eve.

Now, if you are in the Denver metro area or on the Eastern Plains, precipitation won’t move in until early Sunday morning. The snow will only last through the early hours on Monday.

Forecast snow totals

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said accumulation totals could change by Sunday and Monday.

Because temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday, and Denver has been so warm this week, there will be some melting.

These are the forecast totals as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday:

Fort Collins: A dusting

Palmer Divide: 4-7 inches

Denver: 2-4 inches

Foothills: 6-8 inches

Mountains: 4-12 or more inches (depending on your location)

Since temperatures will be above freezing for the next five days, Michels doesn’t believe there will be a big impact from the snow if you are traveling around the metro. However, travel could be impacted in the mountains, so be sure to follow all chain and traction laws.

So, who will have a white Christmas?

It’s an age-old debate, and every person’s opinion is different.

For some, a white Christmas means one inch or more of snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, others say there must be measurable snow falling on Christmas Day.

Michels said those in the Denver metro area shouldn’t expect to see snow falling on Christmas Day, although there could be a few lingering flurries.

However, if you think a white Christmas means snow is on the ground, you are in luck. Temperatures on Christmas will be in the mid-30s. So even with the high temperatures earlier in the week, there should be some snow on the ground for the big day.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 37% chance Denver will have a white Christmas if you believe it means snow is on the ground. This is compared to snow falling with a 14% chance.

As of Tuesday, it looks like it will be a white Christmas for many this year. And, if the forecast begins to shift, the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated.