DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 85 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday this week breaking the previous record high temperatures on both days.

Taking a look back on all of the temperature records that have been broken in Denver so far in 2023, this week’s were the only record highs. The rest of the records have been low temperatures.

A record low was reached in January at minus 10 degrees and two record lows happened this February that were both below zero.

April has brought several extremes already with a record low of 11 degrees measured on April 5 and then six days later the record high of 85 degrees happened.

The 85 degrees that happened on April 11th is the earliest in the year that Denver has ever hit 85 degrees.

There are no record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for at least the next week.