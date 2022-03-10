DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit minus 7 degrees on Thursday morning in Denver, breaking the previous record low of minus 3 degrees set in 1932.

The temperature was recorded before 5 a.m. at Denver International Airport, which is the official measuring site for the National Weather Service.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The recording of minus 7 degrees is also the coldest low temperature since 1960, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will get warmer on Thursday with highs in the teens.

