Temperatures around 20 degrees above average for this time of year

DENVER (KDVR) — While it may be October, it hasn’t felt like fall this year. A heat record was officially broken on Friday in Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the heat all week. Friday was expected to be a warm day with temperatures almost 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

As of 1:53 p.m. Friday, Denver hit a high temperature of 84 degrees and officially broke a 73-year-old record for Oct. 20 set back in 1950. An hour later, the temperature had risen to 86 degrees, according to National Weather Service observations at Denver International Airport.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said it’s not abnormal to break records in October. But seeing heat records that are in the mid-80s can be startling especially when it’s supposed to feel like fall. However, 80s have been common this month.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, temperatures reached 85 degrees. So far this month, Denver has hit 80 degrees seven times, according to Michels. In comparison, October 2022 did not have a single 80-degree day.

Aside from the warm temperatures, it has been especially dry this October.

After May and June ranked as some of the wettest months in Denver history, October’s going the opposite way with one of the driest so far.

According to the National Weather Service, there were only slightly more than trace amounts of rain this month.

According to Michels, it goes beyond that with that one-hundredth of an inch being the only measurable rain in the last 31 days.

If you are holding out for snow, it most likely won’t come by the end of the month. Michels said it does not look like the metro will see any snow through the end of October.