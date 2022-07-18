DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver set a new record Monday morning for the warmest low temperature.

Denver recorded a low of 72 degrees, which is two degrees warmer than the record warm low of 70 degrees set in 1878, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday morning’s record is not the only one that could fall, the Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 100 degrees in Denver. The record is 99 degrees set in 2020.

In contrast, the record low for this date in history is 48 degrees, which was set in 1902.

