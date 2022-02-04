Denver spent 88 hours below freezing this week

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been quite cold in Denver, with more than half of this week having below-freezing temperatures. Sure, it dips below freezing at night, but from just before midnight Monday through noon on Friday, the Denver International Airport experienced 88 hours with below-freezing temperatures.

That may seem like a long time to be below 32 degrees, but the record stretch of below-freezing days is 14. That record was set back in November of 1880.

Speaking of freezing stretches, in February 1883, Denver spent nine days (Feb. 1-9) with lows below zero and highs staying below freezing. And on Feb. 4, 1883, a record low of -22 degrees was set, and it still stands 139 years later.

Other cold weather history on, including Feb. 4

1899: Two-week stretch of lows below zero (except one day that had a low of 6 degrees)

1982: A night-day-night with temperatures all below zero (the high was -1 degrees)

1985: Nine-day stretch of lows below zero

1989: An almost three-day stretch (69 hours) with temperatures below zero (fourth-longest stretch of subzero temperatures in Denver history — record-coldest high was set on the 4th at -9 degrees)

2011: Three-day stretch with lows below zero