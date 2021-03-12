Denver apartment complexes prepare for snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — In a city stacked with high rises, Denver apartment complex managers are spending Friday preparing for a busy weekend ahead.

“Normally, with the snow removal, we’ll wait until the snow stops so it doesn’t build up again,” Skyline Management Group Community Manager Molly Carney said. “But because it’s such a big storm predicted, I’ll be doing the storm removal throughout.”

Carney is gearing up to spend the weekend clearing walkways for her 46 tenants at the Summit at Wash Park apartments. She also sent out a full list for residents, asking them to prepare inside of their units.

“Even if you are leaving home, leave (the thermostat) on at no less than 65 degrees,” Carney said.

Carney is suggesting that residents keep their ceiling fans on to circulate heat. She also is advising tenants to keep all cabinet doors underneath sinks open to allow heat to circulate around the pipes.

“Definitely leave your sink stoppers open,” Carney said, adding, “If you are going out of town, make sure there’s a drip to prevent any freezing of the pipes.”

If power outages occur, Carney is preparing for key fobs to stop working at the complex and she has a master key to let residents in.

“If you are in an apartment, it’s the same as being in a residence — we don’t know if your power’s out unless you report it,” Xcel Energy’s Hollie Velasquez Horvath said.

Xcel recommends that residents have a portable charger ready to keep their phones charged and track outages in the area.

Xfinity says it’s also a good idea to download movies to stream incase the internet goes out.