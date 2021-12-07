Temperatures hit the 60s Wednesday in Denver, another round of mountain snow moves in

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 60s on Wednesday in Denver with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times, especially in the mountains.

Colorado’s mountains will see another round of snow move in on Wednesday afternoon. Snow showers on and off will continue through Friday afternoon and will be heavy at times.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the mountains until Friday at 5 p.m. for 1 to 2 feet of accumulation and 40 mph wind gusts.

Some snow showers could reach the Front Range early Friday morning through the afternoon. Showers are expected to be light in the lower elevations with totals staying under 2 inches in most spots. Temperatures will cool to the 30s on Friday as the storm moves through.

Dry weather will return for the weekend with gradually warming temperatures into next week.