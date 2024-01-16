DENVER (KDVR) — After more than three days of sub-zero temperatures, Denver will begin to thaw out. However, the Mile High City isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to the arctic blast.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as wind chill warnings will remain in effect through 11 a.m. on Tuesday. After the advisories expire, temperatures will warm up and possibly reach above-freezing for the first time in more than 72 hours.

While conditions will improve, Denver International Airport is still dealing with hundreds of cancellations and delays.

According to FlightAware, 91 flights were delayed and 114 were canceled at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Of the delayed flights at DIA, 39 were from Southwest and 30 were from United.

United was also responsible for a majority of the canceled flights with 67. Southwest had a total of 28 canceled flights.

Before you head to the airport, be sure to check DIA’s website for the latest information on your flight. As of 6:30 a.m., DIA was at negative 1 degree.

From Friday through Sunday, cancellations at DIA totaled over 600 flights, with the most happening on Sunday with 277 flights, according to FlightAware. As for delays, the weekend tallied over 2,000 delays, with the most being on Friday at 819 flights.