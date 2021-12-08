Deep snow heads to Colorado mountains with low chance for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A couple of days of snow coming to the Colorado mountains is great news for area ski resorts looking for help from Mother Nature. The first wave of snow arrives Wednesday night with light totals. The snow then becomes widespread and heavy at times on Thursday before tapering off Friday morning.

There are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for deep snow that could total more than 20 inches in some mountain locations. Travel will be challenging through Thursday as snow combined with wind causes treacherous travel.

A cold front will slide through Denver early on Friday bringing a quick shot of snow for several hours. It will also be windy as the cold front rushes across the metro dropping temperatures into the 30s. There is still the possibility of light accumulation over the city with most places looking to get under an inch. A few spots to the south and west of downtown could pick up closer to two inches.

The question remains does the “official” reporting station out at the airport record “measurable” snow which would need to be around 1/10th of an inch? If so, we would end our stretch of no-snow days. If not, the streak would continue and we would easily pass the number one stretch for longest days between last snow and first snow which stands at 235 days set in 1887.