Daytime melting, nighttime refreezing causes dangerous conditions on Colorado roads

DENVER (KDVR) — Two days after a blizzard swept through Colorado, driving in the Denver metro is still a problem in various areas. Side streets remain messy and the melting isn’t making traveling much easier. Localized flooding is creating overnight slick spots.

FOX31 Denver Morning News has been showing collisions on slick highways this week.

As for the side streets, drivers are still having trouble navigating those roadways both day and night.

The same is true at some business parking lots. At the Walmart in Aurora off Tower Road, just north of Interstate 70, drivers have to pick their parking spots carefully to make sure they won’t have to dig out after buying groceries.

Overnight roadway iciness is not just a Front Range concern. The National Weather Service in Boulder sent a Twitter alert Tuesday night warning drivers of slick areas, especially on mountain passes.