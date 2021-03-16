Days after the storm, some Coloradans still can’t leave their driveway

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Arvada has priority one and priority two routes completely clear after Sunday’s snowstorm. City officials tell FOX31 its crews tried to touch every road within the first 30 hours after the storm. Residential roads however, are still difficult to pass through.

“It was a crazy storm and the roads aren’t good,” said high school senior Hunter Snodderly, who spent Tuesday helping dig out his grandmother’s driveway. “The roads are really narrow with tons of snow on the side, it doesn’t work well at all.”

Snodderly’s grandmother will most likely not be headed anywhere soon, in her two-wheel-drive vehicle.

“If she gets stuck somewhere, she won’t be able to dig herself out,” said Snodderly.

Charlie from Arvada has a four-wheel-drive truck, but still couldn’t get out of his driveway after plowing crews passed through his street.

“I was trying to get out yesterday in my driveway, I got stuck four times,” said Charlie.

Charlie tells FOX31 he believes the problem is how the residential streets were plowed, clearing one single lane, blocking driveways and burying parked cars.

“They came down the street with a front-end loader, I think they should have used a blade because they just pushed more snow on the side of the road and made it more difficult for people to get their cars out,” said Charlie.

City officials declared a snow emergency early Sunday morning.

“This was a challenging storm, but we were prepared for it and we feel really good about our response,” said Ben Irwin with the City of Arvada. “There’s a variety of perspectives out there and we continue to ask for patience from our community as we address the storm.”

Irwin said high winds and large amounts of snow made clearing city roads more difficult than expected and it took crews longer than usual just to get its main roads clear.

Irwin believes crews will try to head back out to hit problematic residential streets a second time, but couldn’t give an exact timeline for when plows would be deployed, since the city contracts with outside plowing companies to handle residential streets.

The city encourages people to reach out its streets team if you have a particular issue or question related to street cleaning.