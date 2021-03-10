COVID cuts in Gilpin County could affect plows, but there’s a back-up plan

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As many prepare for the incoming snowstorm, there are special concerns in Gilpin County.

Due to the pandemic, 36% of the staff at the Public Works Department has been laid off.

The county features steep hills and roadways with winding curves, both of which can be especially dangerous during harsh weather conditions.

Gilpin County is also home to the casino hub of Black Hawk, where tourists travel to and from Denver International Airport.

One couple visiting from Florida told FOX31, “we’re getting on a plane in the morning.”

Some residents are concerned about an announcement made by officials saying night plowing would not be in effect. The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked about the policy and found a back-up plan is in place.

Sheriff Kevin Armstrong emphasizes that “nobody needs to worry” because the weather conditions are being closely monitored so adjustments can be made to the policy if necessary.

Public Works Director Dave Rich says, “We now have nine routes. This allows each plow driver to plow their route several times during a snowstorm.”

An alliance of law enforcement and first responders will be on standby as well to handle emergencies or other situations.

“We will make sure we get there one way or another, whether it’s through a snowmobile, a snow cat or a UTV,” Armstrong said.

Rich adds, “I’m in charge of 146 miles of road and I do take it very serious.”