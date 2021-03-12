County and city closures: What services are closed due to the winter storm?

DENVER (KDVR) — Several counties and municipalities have announced closures due to the impending winter storm. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock suggested to avoid travel if at all possible.

Here’s a list of closures alphabetically:

BOULDER COUNTY: Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, HOPE Longmont, Mother House, SPAN, Safe Shelter, TGTHR.

LOVELAND: Chilson Recreation and Senior Center, the Loveland Public, Library, the Loveland Museum, the Rialto Theater, and the Recycling Center.

More counties and cities will be added as closures are announced.