Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

County and city closures: What services are closed due to the winter storm?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Several counties and municipalities have announced closures due to the impending winter storm. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock suggested to avoid travel if at all possible.

Here’s a list of closures alphabetically:

BOULDER COUNTY: Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, HOPE Longmont, Mother House, SPAN, Safe Shelter, TGTHR.

LOVELAND: Chilson Recreation and Senior Center, the Loveland Public, Library, the Loveland Museum, the Rialto Theater, and the Recycling Center.

More counties and cities will be added as closures are announced.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories