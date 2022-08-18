DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot start to August in Denver, with only four days so far this month hitting temperatures below 90 degrees.

The first week of August didn’t drop below 92 degrees. Denver even hit 101 degrees on Aug. 5, marking the fifth triple-digit day of the year in Denver.

This hot start to August comes after the second-warmest July on record was measured in Denver.

Luckily, thanks to monsoonal moisture, temperatures this week have finally been cooler. Despite the quick cooldown, the monthly average daily temperature through Aug. 17 is 78 degrees.

The average daily temperature is calculated through the daily high and low temperatures, averaging them out for each day of the month.

If August ended Thursday, it would be the hottest August on record. Lucky for us, we still have about two weeks left with cooler temperatures expected.

It is too soon to tell if this August will be in the record books but with temperatures trending cooler over the next week or so, it will likely knock this August out of the No. 1 spot for hottest on record in Denver.

Here’s a look at the hottest August average daily temperatures on record in Denver:

77 degrees (2020) 77 degrees (2011) 76.8 degrees (1937) 75.4 degrees (2021)

Something to note in the list above is that the last 2 years are in the top 4 hottest Augusts on record.