DENVER (KDVR) — It wouldn’t be Colorado without extreme temperature changes.

On Sunday, Denver broke the record for the all-time high temperature on Nov. 5 with a high of 78 degrees.

A high of 78 degrees is abnormal in November, according to the National Weather Service. The average November high is 52.1 degrees.

However, the heat won’t last for long, a change is coming.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Monday and Tuesday will stay in the low 70s. But by Wednesday, moisture will move in through parts of the state.

Mountain snow on Wednesday

A storm system will move into the mountains on Wednesday, which means snow is possible by late Wednesday night.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, the higher elevations will not see the accumulation it is used to. Snow totals are looking closer to 2-5 inches, which is not a ton for the mountains.

However, Michels said he expects higher totals on mountain tops.

The Palmer Divide has the best chance for snow on Wednesday, according to Michels. There will be some dusting and slick spots by Thursday morning, so take it easy when commuting.

So, will Denver see any snow?

Denver will see a small change in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon. According to Michels, light rain could move through the Front Range after sunset, but it will taper off by Thursday.

There is a chance for the rain to turn into light snow overnight, but don’t expect heavy accumulation. Michels said there could be some late flurries, but nothing compared to what the Palmer Divide could see.

According to Michels, if Denver does see some snow, it will melt pretty quickly. Thanks to those 70-degree days, the ground is just too warm for any snow to stick.

However, you will want to grab that coat as you head out the door on Thursday as morning lows will dip to around 30 degrees.

While this storm won’t bring high totals to the Front Range, the forecast is always changing. Stay up to date with the Pinpoint Weather team.