DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s next storm system is moving in from the Pacific Northwest and set to arrive in the mountains late Wednesday night and the Denver metro area by Thursday afternoon.

Denver snow chances

The Pinpoint Weather team said for it to be official, Denver International Airport has to see one-tenth of an inch and we haven’t done it just yet.

Two days have come close: Oct. 23 and 27, both saw a trace of snowfall at DIA. The average date for Denver’s first snowfall is Oct. 18.

Timing of snow

For the Denver metro, the big impact will be on the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute.

Rain arrives Thursday afternoon for the Intestate 25 corridor then transitions over to snow as the sun goes down.

Friday morning, the temperatures drop into the mid-20s with snow wrapping up before sunrise.

Even though the snow will wrap up, look for icy conditions on the roads Friday morning with the sub-zero temperatures.

How much snow for Denver metro?

Foothills: 1-3 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Denver metro area: Trace – 1 inch

Pinpoint Weather radar at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday

Melting

Keep in mind there will be a good amount of melting initially because of the warm temperatures leading up to Thursday afternoon and especially if there’s rain first.

Once the sun goes down Thursday, we’ll start to see most of the accumulation.

Mountain snow

This storm system packs much more of a punch for our high country. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings start at midnight Wednesday and go until 6 a.m. Friday. Expect difficult travel conditions through this time frame with slippery roads and blowing snow with gusts between 35-55 mph.