DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a cold front on Monday as monsoon moisture drops Denver’s temp into the mid-80s.

There is a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially south across the Palmer Divide. The mountains can expect a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a lower chance in the Northern Mountains.

Forecast radar Monday 5 p.m.

There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day this week as the monsoon continues.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 90s return Thursday through Saturday. Another cold front will hit late Saturday, going into Sunday and dropping highs about 10 degrees.