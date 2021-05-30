Cool wet weather continues through Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a soggy second half of the holiday weekend and that continues through Memorial Day Monday.

More rounds of rain, heavy at times with a few storms, move across the Front Range throughout the rest of our Sunday.

Across the state, southeastern Colorado is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m.

Monday will look and feel very similar with temps still in the upper 50s, cloudy skies and scattered showers. The rain expected Monday does look to be a little lighter than Sunday.

In total, the Front Range could pick up an inch or more of rain with this system by Monday night.

Looking for more sunshine? It’s back on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s – just a few isolated storms left over before we dry things out.