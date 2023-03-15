DENVER (KDVR) — It has been an unusual March in Denver with no measurable snowfall yet halfway through the month.

Based on the current climate outlooks, that could change by the end of the month.

March is historically Denver’s snowiest month of the year with 11.5 inches on average. Denver has only had a trace of snow, below a measurable amount, so far this month.

On Wednesday, Denver hit 71 degrees. The first 70 degree temperature since November of last year. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will drop to the 30s with a chance of light snowfall.

Although Thursday’s chance for snow accumulation will likely stay under an inch across Denver, there could be more chances the last week of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14-day outlook for precipitation from March 23 to 29 shows a chance for wetter-than-average conditions in Colorado that week.

Along with wetter conditions, the temperature outlook for the last week of March shows a decent chance of temperatures being cooler than average.

Despite the climate outlooks, this March will likely underperform in terms of snowfall. The good news is, Denver’s second snowiest month on record, April, is right around the corner.