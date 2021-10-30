Cool temperatures, isolated showers expected on Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system will make its way through Colorado on Halloween bringing cool temperatures and precipitation chances.

Temperatures during trick-or-treat time will be in the low 40s and upper 30s on Sunday with an afternoon high temperature of 45 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout Halloween with a 20% chance for rain and snow showers in metro Denver. Better chances for snow showers will stay north and west of Denver along the Cheyenne Ridge and in the mountains.

Unsettled weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the 40s. Denver will have a chance for rain/snow mixed showers each day through Wednesday. These showers will be scattered so some areas could miss out on seeing precipitation.

Dry and warmer weather will return Thursday and last into the weekend.