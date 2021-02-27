Cool, sunny Sunday ahead followed by mild, mostly dry week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay cool across the Front Range heading into Sunday with less wind than Saturday. The lower elevations will stay dry with sunny skies but there will be light scattered snow showers in the central and southern mountains.

By Monday, high temperatures will reach the 50s with more dry weather. Some places will hit the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average most of the week.

A weak cold front will push through on Thursday bringing snowfall chances to the mountains and a 10% chance of a shower to the Front Range.

More warm and dry conditions will stay into next weekend.