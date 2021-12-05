Cool start to the week with 2 chances for mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — The very brisk winds from Sunday will gradually slow in the evening, and fire weather warnings remained in effect until 5 p.m. along the Palmer Divide and into southern Colorado.

Skies will stay partly to mainly cloudy with some cold lows Sunday evening. As we dip into the upper teens, it will be the coolest night in Denver since the middle of April, around the time of the city’s last snowfall.

Clouds linger for the start of the week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Mountain snow is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning, bringing 2-4 inches of snow to our mountain towns.

Another system moves in on Thursday and again brings snow to the higher elevations. Chances along the urban corridor have dropped in the last 24 hours, but we could still see a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday afternoon.