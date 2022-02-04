How Commerce City makes its own weather

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — On the outskirts of Denver, this Colorado city’s refineries and power plants routinely generate fog and even light snow.

This phenomenon could be seen Thursday morning in Commerce City. Surface air temperatures were around minus 10 degrees while air temperatures overhead were warmer, creating a temperature inversion.

This dynamic creates a ceiling for weather, like putting a lid on a pot.

The air rising from the refineries and power plants is warm and moist. It rises and hits the inversion and starts to collect as water vapor condenses or even freezes on small particulate matter. That’s when clouds, fog and even snow develop.