Colorado’s snowpack has increased 16% in February thanks to snowy pattern

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s snowpack is currently at 90 percent of average. It’s a big improvement compared to the 74 percent measured on Feb. 4. Thanks to a series of several storm systems, Colorado’s snowpack is up 16 percent from the beginning of the month.

Despite the statewide snowpack being at 90 percent of average, there’s only one river basin above 100 percent and that is the Upper Rio Grande.

The southwestern corner of the state currently has the lowest snowpack at 86 percent of average. This is in the Gunnison and San Juan river basins.

All of these February snowstorms have significantly helped Colorado’s ski resorts. Some of them were finally able to open additional terrain.

Silverton, Wolf Creek and Winter Park ski areas have all seen over 200 inches of snow so far this winter. Silverton is only 9 inches away from the 300-inch mark.

The mountains will see more snowfall Wednesday and Thursday and this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday.