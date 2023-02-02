DENVER (KDVR) — The snowy end to fall and start to winter in Colorado have significantly helped drought conditions across the state.

November, December and January all overperformed for snowfall in Denver bringing above-average totals for three months in a row.

Both December and January had an impressive 13 inches of snow.

The state-wide snowpack is sitting at 130% above average as of Thursday.

The latest drought tracker shows that 45% of Colorado is no longer in a drought. So far, the snowy winter has paid off.

Parts of Colorado’s Eastern Plains are still in a moderate to severe drought.