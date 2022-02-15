The Flatirons near Chautauqua Park in Boulder are seen covered in snow in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Test your knowledge of the state's weather records for extreme snow and cold

DENVER (KDVR) — How well do you know the extremes of Colorado’s cold and snowy winters? We looked through the winter weather record books and now it’s time to test your knowledge of Colorado weather trivia.

The time span for record-keeping varies, going back as far as the late 1800s. The National Weather Service temperature data for Denver begins in 1872 and snow data begins in 1882.

The location for Denver measurements has also changed. The NWS took measurements downtown through 1949, then at the Stapleton Airport into 2007, before moving to Denver International Airport where measurements are taken today.

Data on weather records comes from the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder office and the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University. The records are up to date from those sources as of Feb. 15, 2022.