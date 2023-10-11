DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for cold temperatures in the mountains. This weekend’s looking spooky with potential frost in the Denver metro area and snow in the mountains.

Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across most of the high country including Vail, Aspen and Steamboat Springs from Wednesday night to Friday morning. For a winter weather advisory, expect one or more of these conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Where will it snow?

According to the NWS in Grand Junction, expect snow near the Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys.

An estimated 6 to 12 inches of snow may fall. Most of the snow will be above 8,500 feet, but some may dip below 7,000 feet.

Snow is expected to fall near Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and Medicine Bow Range as well.

Winds may hit as high as 60 mph on Thursday and snow is expected to accumulate between 6 to 14 inches, according to the NWS in Denver-Boulder.

Plan on slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisory in effect from 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 to 6 a.m. Oct. 13.

Frost in the Denver area

The NWS says “a more widespread freeze” is possible starting as early as Friday night and into Saturday morning for northeast Colorado.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Pinpoint Weather team expects temperatures to get down to 30 degrees in the Denver metro area going into Saturday morning.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 11

Watches and warnings for the rest of Colorado

While the western slope is expecting snow, areas east of Denver like Akron and Limon might see strong winds. A high wind watch has been issued, making for a chilly end of the week across Colorado.

A red flag warning has been issued for the southeast part of the state through Wednesday afternoon, including Pueblo and Lamar.

Pinpoint Weather: Watches and warnings issued until Oct. 13

