Colorado snowpack sees big decrease as snow pattern favors lower elevations

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy few weeks in Denver but that is not the case everywhere. In fact, Colorado’s statewide snowpack has decreased 17% in the last month.

Just over four weeks ago at the beginning of January, Colorado’s snowpack was at 117% of the average it usually has. This was due to several big storm systems that rolled through the state at the end of December and the beginning of January, which together dumped several feet of accumulation in the high country.

The end of this snowy stretch led to the Gunnison River Basin seeing 151% of the average snowpack with the San Juan River Basin not far behind.

The snowpack for the area, as of Monday, Feb. 7, is at 100% the average. The good news is that we are not yet below the average, but with a mostly dry week ahead, it is possible that we dip below 100% soon.

Some of the same river basins, the snowpack of which were hovering around 150% four weeks ago, are now around 100% instead. It is going to take a few big snowstorms to boost the snowpack to where it was at the beginning of the year.