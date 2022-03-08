DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado snowpack has now dipped below average after a few dry days. The mountains will see more snow starting Tuesday night.

The current snowpack as of Tuesday, March 8, is at 96% of average. Two weeks ago, when a winter storm dumped feet of snow in part of the mountains, it was above average.

Southwest Colorado river basins are above average in the Gunnison and San Juan areas, but places like the Arkansas River Valley and Yampa and White areas need more snow to help boost the statewide snowpack.

The good news is that more snow is on the way on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be 4 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains by Thursday night.

This amount of snow will help push Colorado’s snowpack up to the average level again, if not above it. March is historically the snowiest month in Colorado so it is always good news to see it deliver multiple rounds of snow to Colorado.