DENVER (KDVR) — Another snowstorm has arrived. While the metro saw a few inches, some parts of Colorado saw over 5 inches of snow so far.

The Pinpoint Weather team warned about a big change coming on Friday. Temperatures dived, dropping from the mid-50s to the teens.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories were in place along the foothills through Friday morning, marked by slick road conditions for many.

Light snow was possible for parts of the metro. However, areas in the high country and along the Palmer Divide saw several inches of accumulation.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals as reported to the National Weather Service.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

County Location Measured Snow (inches) Adams 1 NNW Federal Heights 2 Arapahoe Littleton 2 Boulder 1 NNW Louisville 2.4 Boulder 2 N Longmont 2.5 Boulder 2 NW Crescent Village 2 Boulder 2 SSW Boulder 2.9 Boulder 2 WSW Meeker Park 5 Boulder 3 NE Longmont 3.2 Boulder 3 NNE Mt Audubon 6 Boulder 3 NW Boulder 2.3 Boulder 3 SE Brainard Lake 4 Boulder 3 W Jamestown 3.6 Boulder 4 ENE Nederland 3 Boulder Eldora Ski Area 6 Broomfield 2 NW Broomfield 2.7 Custer 2 SSW Wetmore 1.5 Denver Denver 4 NNE 1.6 Denver Denver Intl Airport 1.2 Douglas 2 SW Lone Tree 1.3 Douglas 3 W Roxborough Park 1 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 1 Gunnison 4 NNW Mount Crested But 2 Jackson 1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass 2 Jefferson 1 N Genesee 4 Jefferson 1 N Kassler 1 Jefferson 2 N Arvada 2 Kit Carson 7 NNW Peconic 0.4 Kit Carson Stratton 0.5 Larimer 1 E Kinikinik 1 Larimer 1 ENE Trail Ridge 3 Larimer 7 NNW Kinikinik 2 Larimer 8 NW Red Feather Lakes 4 Park 1 NNW Grant 4 Phillips 3 SW Holyoke 1 Sedgwick 3 NNW Marks Butte 1.7 Weld 1 S Greeley 2.5 Weld 2 NW Frederick 3.5 Weld 3 N Erie 2.8 Weld Milliken 1 Yuma 4 NNE Wray 1 Yuma 6 SSW Yuma 0.5 Snow totals recorded by Iowa State University.

The snow is still falling. Be sure to bundle up and drive slowly if you’re heading out for the day.