DENVER (KDVR) — Another snowstorm has arrived. While the metro saw a few inches, some parts of Colorado saw over 5 inches of snow so far.

The Pinpoint Weather team warned about a big change coming on Friday. Temperatures dived, dropping from the mid-50s to the teens.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories were in place along the foothills through Friday morning, marked by slick road conditions for many.

Light snow was possible for parts of the metro. However, areas in the high country and along the Palmer Divide saw several inches of accumulation.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals as reported to the National Weather Service.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

CountyLocationMeasured Snow (inches)
Adams1 NNW Federal Heights2
ArapahoeLittleton2
Boulder1 NNW Louisville2.4
Boulder2 N Longmont2.5
Boulder2 NW Crescent Village2
Boulder2 SSW Boulder2.9
Boulder2 WSW Meeker Park5
Boulder3 NE Longmont3.2
Boulder3 NNE Mt Audubon6
Boulder3 NW Boulder2.3
Boulder3 SE Brainard Lake4
Boulder3 W Jamestown3.6
Boulder4 ENE Nederland3
BoulderEldora Ski Area6
Broomfield2 NW Broomfield2.7
Custer2 SSW Wetmore1.5
DenverDenver 4 NNE1.6
DenverDenver Intl Airport1.2
Douglas2 SW Lone Tree1.3
Douglas3 W Roxborough Park1
El Paso2 NNE Monument1
Gunnison4 NNW Mount Crested But2
Jackson1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass2
Jefferson1 N Genesee4
Jefferson1 N Kassler1
Jefferson2 N Arvada2
Kit Carson7 NNW Peconic0.4
Kit CarsonStratton0.5
Larimer1 E Kinikinik1
Larimer1 ENE Trail Ridge3
Larimer7 NNW Kinikinik2
Larimer8 NW Red Feather Lakes4
Park1 NNW Grant4
Phillips3 SW Holyoke1
Sedgwick3 NNW Marks Butte1.7
Weld1 S Greeley2.5
Weld2 NW Frederick3.5
Weld3 N Erie2.8
WeldMilliken1
Yuma4 NNE Wray1
Yuma6 SSW Yuma0.5
Snow totals recorded by Iowa State University.

The snow is still falling. Be sure to bundle up and drive slowly if you’re heading out for the day.