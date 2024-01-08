DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw its first “significant” snowstorm of 2024, with several areas experiencing blowing snow and low visibility on Monday.
Monday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as numerous counties were under a weather advisory. The Colorado Department of Transportation recommended working remotely and avoiding travel during the brunt of the storm, which was during the morning commute.
How much did it snow?
The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Jan. 8.
The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9 a.m. on Monday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.
|County
|Location
|Measured snow
|Adams
|1 NNW Federal Heights
|1
|Adams
|1 SE Todd Creek
|0.4
|Adams
|1 W Brighton
|0.3
|Adams
|2 NE Northglenn
|0.5
|Adams
|2 NE Westminster
|1
|Adams
|2 WSW Northglenn
|1.2
|Arapahoe
|1 ENE Littleton
|1.4
|Arapahoe
|1 N Englewood
|1.3
|Arapahoe
|1 NE Littleton
|1.3
|Arapahoe
|1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese
|1.5
|Arapahoe
|1 WSW Aurora
|1.6
|Arapahoe
|10 E Arapahoe Park
|0.9
|Arapahoe
|2 E Foxfield
|3.7
|Arapahoe
|2 SW Cherry Hills Villa
|3
|Arapahoe
|2 W Aurora
|2.1
|Arapahoe
|3 ENE Highlands Ranch
|2.3
|Arapahoe
|3 N Cherry Creek Reserv
|1.1
|Arapahoe
|3 N Foxfield
|1.1
|Arapahoe
|4 ESE Foxfield
|2.5
|Arapahoe
|4 SSE Aurora
|2.5
|Arapahoe
|Littleton
|1.3
|Archuleta
|2 W Pagosa Springs
|11
|Archuleta
|4 E Chromo
|10.5
|Archuleta
|5 SW Pagosa Springs
|10
|Archuleta
|6 NE Pagosa Springs
|10.5
|Archuleta
|6 SSE Pagosa Springs
|10
|Archuleta
|7 NW Pagosa Springs
|16.5
|Archuleta
|8 SE Pagosa Springs
|5.5
|Boulder
|1 ENE Boulder
|0.9
|Boulder
|1 N Sunshine
|2.1
|Boulder
|1 NNE Lafayette
|0
|Boulder
|1 NNW Boulder
|1.5
|Boulder
|1 NNW Louisville
|0.7
|Boulder
|1 SE Boulder
|1.5
|Boulder
|1 W Boulder
|1.5
|Boulder
|1 WNW Boulder
|1
|Boulder
|2 E Longmont
|0
|Boulder
|2 N Boulder
|1.2
|Boulder
|2 N Longmont
|0.1
|Boulder
|2 N Louisville
|0.5
|Boulder
|2 NE Rollinsville
|0.3
|Boulder
|2 NW Boulder
|1.4
|Boulder
|2 S Boulder
|2.1
|Boulder
|2 W Boulder
|1.5
|Boulder
|2 W Niwot
|0.7
|Boulder
|3 ESE Boulder
|1.3
|Boulder
|3 N Pinecliffe
|4.1
|Boulder
|3 NE Nederland
|2.6
|Boulder
|3 S Hygiene
|0.4
|Boulder
|3 SSE Hygiene
|0.4
|Boulder
|3 SSW Boulder
|2.3
|Boulder
|4 ENE Nederland
|3
|Boulder
|5 E Jamestown
|1
|Boulder
|Lafayette
|0.6
|Boulder
|Lyons
|0.8
|Boulder
|Nederland
|2.4
|Broomfield
|1 E Superior
|0.8
|Broomfield
|2 E Broomfield
|1
|Clear Creek
|1 NE Brookvale
|3.5
|Clear Creek
|3 SSE Silver Plume
|1
|Custer
|5 W Westcliffe
|3
|Denver
|1 E Edgewater
|0.4
|Denver
|1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo
|0.5
|Denver
|2 ESE Commerce City
|1.2
|Denver
|2 N Cherry Hills Villag
|1.3
|Denver
|2 NE Cherry Hills Villa
|1.1
|Denver
|2 SE Mountain View
|0.8
|Denver
|3 E Denver
|1
|Denver
|3 NNW Sheridan
|0
|Denver
|4 ESE Denver
|1.4
|Dolores
|10 WSW Cahone
|13
|Douglas
|1 ESE Highlands Ranch
|1.5
|Douglas
|1 ESE The Pinery
|4
|Douglas
|1 N Castle Rock
|3.3
|Douglas
|1 NW Lone Tree
|2
|Douglas
|1 SE Kassler
|4.3
|Douglas
|1 SSE Lone Tree
|2.8
|Douglas
|2 SE Chatfield Reservoi
|2
|Douglas
|2 W Lone Tree
|1.7
|Douglas
|2 W Parker
|3.3
|Douglas
|3 ENE Shamballa
|3
|Douglas
|3 ESE Lone Tree
|3
|Douglas
|3 SE The Pinery
|3.2
|Douglas
|3 SSW Castle Pines
|2.9
|Douglas
|3 SW Ponderosa Park
|4.3
|Douglas
|3 WSW Roxborough Park
|3
|Douglas
|5 NE Parker
|4.2
|Douglas
|Franktown
|4
|Douglas
|Highlands Ranch
|3.5
|El Paso
|3 ESE Monument
|3
|Elbert
|2 NNE Elizabeth
|2
|Elbert
|4 ENE Cedar Point
|3
|Elbert
|7 SW Deer Trail
|0.5
|Garfield
|3 NW Cattle Creek
|1.6
|Gilpin
|Aspen Springs
|2.5
|Grand
|2 SSW Elkdale
|0.2
|Grand
|Williams Fork Reservoir
|1
|Gunnison
|4 NNW Mount Crested But
|1
|Huerfano
|5 NNE Spanish Peaks
|11.5
|Jefferson
|1 ESE Ken Caryl
|2
|Jefferson
|1 NNE Columbine
|2
|Jefferson
|1 NNE Edgewater
|0.7
|Jefferson
|1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi
|1.5
|Jefferson
|1 NNW Genesee
|7.7
|Jefferson
|1 SW Kittredge
|6
|Jefferson
|1 SW Tiny Town
|7
|Jefferson
|1 SW Westminster
|1.2
|Jefferson
|1 W Ken Caryl
|2.2
|Jefferson
|1 WNW Mountain View
|0.6
|Jefferson
|2 ESE Lakewood
|0.8
|Jefferson
|2 N Ken Caryl
|1.8
|Jefferson
|2 NE Arvada
|1
|Jefferson
|2 SSE Arvada
|1
|Jefferson
|2 SSE Conifer
|5.3
|Jefferson
|2 SSE Kittredge
|6.5
|Jefferson
|2 SSW Rocky Flats
|4.5
|Jefferson
|2 SW Lakewood
|0.7
|Jefferson
|2 SW Wheat Ridge
|0.8
|Jefferson
|2 WSW Lakewood
|2.1
|Jefferson
|3 ENE White Ranch Open
|4
|Jefferson
|3 NNE Ken Caryl
|2
|Jefferson
|3 NW Columbine
|1.7
|Jefferson
|3 S Conifer
|4.5
|Jefferson
|3 S Evergreen
|4.5
|Jefferson
|3 W Westminster
|1
|Jefferson
|3 WNW Arvada
|1.4
|Jefferson
|4 NW Arvada
|0.8
|Jefferson
|4 SSE Pinecliffe
|6.6
|Jefferson
|4 WNW Kassler
|4.7
|Jefferson
|Columbine
|2
|Jefferson
|Kassler
|1.5
|Jefferson
|Wah Keeney Park
|3.6
|La Plata
|1 NW Durango
|8.2
|La Plata
|1 SSW Durango
|12.8
|La Plata
|2 NW Hermosa
|13.5
|La Plata
|4 N Tiffany
|4.6
|La Plata
|5 S Vallecito
|10.7
|La Plata
|7 ESE Mancos
|8
|Larimer
|1 NW Pinewood Springs
|0.6
|Larimer
|2 ESE Kinikinik
|0
|Larimer
|2 NW Loveland
|0
|Larimer
|2 S Estes Park
|0.3
|Larimer
|2 SSE Estes Park
|0
|Larimer
|2 SW Loveland
|0
|Larimer
|2 WNW Estes Park
|0.3
|Larimer
|3 NNW Horsetooth Mounta
|0
|Larimer
|3 WNW Loveland
|0
|Larimer
|4 W Pinewood Springs
|0.7
|Larimer
|4 WSW Berthoud
|0.1
|Larimer
|7 E Virginia Dale
|0.1
|Larimer
|Campion
|0
|Lincoln
|Hugo
|0
|Lincoln
|Limon
|1
|Mesa
|6 ESE Whitewater
|1
|Mineral
|Wolf Creek Pass
|21
|Montezuma
|1 NW Yellow Jacket
|5
|Montezuma
|1 SW Cortez
|2.1
|Montezuma
|4 SSW Dolores
|3
|Montezuma
|6 E Cortez
|8.5
|Montrose
|2 E Montrose
|2.9
|Montrose
|6 SSW Olathe
|2
|Montrose
|7 ENE Montrose
|3.8
|Ouray
|4 NW Colona
|10
|Park
|1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re
|2
|Park
|1 NNW Grant
|0.5
|Park
|1 NNW Lake George
|1
|Park
|3 WNW Fairplay
|2.6
|Pueblo
|1 SSE Beulah
|6.5
|Rio Blanco
|2 WSW Meeker
|1
|Routt
|4 NE Phippsburg
|1.5
|Summit
|1 NW Heeney
|0.5
|Summit
|2 SSW Silverthorne
|0.9
|Summit
|3 NNW Frisco
|0.6
|Summit
|6 NNW Silverthorne
|1
|Summit
|Frisco
|0.7
|Teller
|1 W Woodland Park
|2.3
|Washington
|2 SSE Woodlin School
|0
|Washington
|3 SSE Woodlin School
|0
|Weld
|1 NE Dacono
|0.2
|Weld
|1 NNW Erie
|0.2
|Weld
|1 W Firestone
|0.3
|Weld
|3 N Erie
|0
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.
