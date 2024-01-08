DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw its first “significant” snowstorm of 2024, with several areas experiencing blowing snow and low visibility on Monday.

Monday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as numerous counties were under a weather advisory. The Colorado Department of Transportation recommended working remotely and avoiding travel during the brunt of the storm, which was during the morning commute.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Jan. 8.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9 a.m. on Monday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

CountyLocationMeasured snow
Adams1 NNW Federal Heights1
Adams1 SE Todd Creek0.4
Adams1 W Brighton0.3
Adams2 NE Northglenn0.5
Adams2 NE Westminster1
Adams2 WSW Northglenn1.2
Arapahoe1 ENE Littleton1.4
Arapahoe1 N Englewood1.3
Arapahoe1 NE Littleton1.3
Arapahoe1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese1.5
Arapahoe1 WSW Aurora1.6
Arapahoe10 E Arapahoe Park0.9
Arapahoe2 E Foxfield3.7
Arapahoe2 SW Cherry Hills Villa3
Arapahoe2 W Aurora2.1
Arapahoe3 ENE Highlands Ranch2.3
Arapahoe3 N Cherry Creek Reserv1.1
Arapahoe3 N Foxfield1.1
Arapahoe4 ESE Foxfield2.5
Arapahoe4 SSE Aurora2.5
ArapahoeLittleton1.3
Archuleta2 W Pagosa Springs11
Archuleta4 E Chromo10.5
Archuleta5 SW Pagosa Springs10
Archuleta6 NE Pagosa Springs10.5
Archuleta6 SSE Pagosa Springs10
Archuleta7 NW Pagosa Springs16.5
Archuleta8 SE Pagosa Springs5.5
Boulder1 ENE Boulder0.9
Boulder1 N Sunshine2.1
Boulder1 NNE Lafayette0
Boulder1 NNW Boulder1.5
Boulder1 NNW Louisville0.7
Boulder1 SE Boulder1.5
Boulder1 W Boulder1.5
Boulder1 WNW Boulder1
Boulder2 E Longmont0
Boulder2 N Boulder1.2
Boulder2 N Longmont0.1
Boulder2 N Louisville0.5
Boulder2 NE Rollinsville0.3
Boulder2 NW Boulder1.4
Boulder2 S Boulder2.1
Boulder2 W Boulder1.5
Boulder2 W Niwot0.7
Boulder3 ESE Boulder1.3
Boulder3 N Pinecliffe4.1
Boulder3 NE Nederland2.6
Boulder3 S Hygiene0.4
Boulder3 SSE Hygiene0.4
Boulder3 SSW Boulder2.3
Boulder4 ENE Nederland3
Boulder5 E Jamestown1
BoulderLafayette0.6
BoulderLyons0.8
BoulderNederland2.4
Broomfield1 E Superior0.8
Broomfield2 E Broomfield1
Clear Creek1 NE Brookvale3.5
Clear Creek3 SSE Silver Plume1
Custer5 W Westcliffe3
Denver1 E Edgewater0.4
Denver1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo0.5
Denver2 ESE Commerce City1.2
Denver2 N Cherry Hills Villag1.3
Denver2 NE Cherry Hills Villa1.1
Denver2 SE Mountain View0.8
Denver3 E Denver1
Denver3 NNW Sheridan0
Denver4 ESE Denver1.4
Dolores10 WSW Cahone13
Douglas1 ESE Highlands Ranch1.5
Douglas1 ESE The Pinery4
Douglas1 N Castle Rock3.3
Douglas1 NW Lone Tree2
Douglas1 SE Kassler4.3
Douglas1 SSE Lone Tree2.8
Douglas2 SE Chatfield Reservoi2
Douglas2 W Lone Tree1.7
Douglas2 W Parker3.3
Douglas3 ENE Shamballa3
Douglas3 ESE Lone Tree3
Douglas3 SE The Pinery3.2
Douglas3 SSW Castle Pines2.9
Douglas3 SW Ponderosa Park4.3
Douglas3 WSW Roxborough Park3
Douglas5 NE Parker4.2
DouglasFranktown4
DouglasHighlands Ranch3.5
El Paso3 ESE Monument3
Elbert2 NNE Elizabeth2
Elbert4 ENE Cedar Point3
Elbert7 SW Deer Trail0.5
Garfield3 NW Cattle Creek1.6
GilpinAspen Springs2.5
Grand2 SSW Elkdale0.2
GrandWilliams Fork Reservoir1
Gunnison4 NNW Mount Crested But1
Huerfano5 NNE Spanish Peaks11.5
Jefferson1 ESE Ken Caryl2
Jefferson1 NNE Columbine2
Jefferson1 NNE Edgewater0.7
Jefferson1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi1.5
Jefferson1 NNW Genesee7.7
Jefferson1 SW Kittredge6
Jefferson1 SW Tiny Town7
Jefferson1 SW Westminster1.2
Jefferson1 W Ken Caryl2.2
Jefferson1 WNW Mountain View0.6
Jefferson2 ESE Lakewood0.8
Jefferson2 N Ken Caryl1.8
Jefferson2 NE Arvada1
Jefferson2 SSE Arvada1
Jefferson2 SSE Conifer5.3
Jefferson2 SSE Kittredge6.5
Jefferson2 SSW Rocky Flats4.5
Jefferson2 SW Lakewood0.7
Jefferson2 SW Wheat Ridge0.8
Jefferson2 WSW Lakewood2.1
Jefferson3 ENE White Ranch Open4
Jefferson3 NNE Ken Caryl2
Jefferson3 NW Columbine1.7
Jefferson3 S Conifer4.5
Jefferson3 S Evergreen4.5
Jefferson3 W Westminster1
Jefferson3 WNW Arvada1.4
Jefferson4 NW Arvada0.8
Jefferson4 SSE Pinecliffe6.6
Jefferson4 WNW Kassler4.7
JeffersonColumbine2
JeffersonKassler1.5
JeffersonWah Keeney Park3.6
La Plata1 NW Durango8.2
La Plata1 SSW Durango12.8
La Plata2 NW Hermosa13.5
La Plata4 N Tiffany4.6
La Plata5 S Vallecito10.7
La Plata7 ESE Mancos8
Larimer1 NW Pinewood Springs0.6
Larimer2 ESE Kinikinik0
Larimer2 NW Loveland0
Larimer2 S Estes Park0.3
Larimer2 SSE Estes Park0
Larimer2 SW Loveland0
Larimer2 WNW Estes Park0.3
Larimer3 NNW Horsetooth Mounta0
Larimer3 WNW Loveland0
Larimer4 W Pinewood Springs0.7
Larimer4 WSW Berthoud0.1
Larimer7 E Virginia Dale0.1
LarimerCampion0
LincolnHugo0
LincolnLimon1
Mesa6 ESE Whitewater1
MineralWolf Creek Pass21
Montezuma1 NW Yellow Jacket5
Montezuma1 SW Cortez2.1
Montezuma4 SSW Dolores3
Montezuma6 E Cortez8.5
Montrose2 E Montrose2.9
Montrose6 SSW Olathe2
Montrose7 ENE Montrose3.8
Ouray4 NW Colona10
Park1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re2
Park1 NNW Grant0.5
Park1 NNW Lake George1
Park3 WNW Fairplay2.6
Pueblo1 SSE Beulah6.5
Rio Blanco2 WSW Meeker1
Routt4 NE Phippsburg1.5
Summit1 NW Heeney0.5
Summit2 SSW Silverthorne0.9
Summit3 NNW Frisco0.6
Summit6 NNW Silverthorne1
SummitFrisco0.7
Teller1 W Woodland Park2.3
Washington2 SSE Woodlin School0
Washington3 SSE Woodlin School0
Weld1 NE Dacono0.2
Weld1 NNW Erie0.2
Weld1 W Firestone0.3
Weld3 N Erie0
Source: Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.