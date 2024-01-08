DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw its first “significant” snowstorm of 2024, with several areas experiencing blowing snow and low visibility on Monday.

Monday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as numerous counties were under a weather advisory. The Colorado Department of Transportation recommended working remotely and avoiding travel during the brunt of the storm, which was during the morning commute.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Jan. 8.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9 a.m. on Monday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

County Location Measured snow Adams 1 NNW Federal Heights 1 Adams 1 SE Todd Creek 0.4 Adams 1 W Brighton 0.3 Adams 2 NE Northglenn 0.5 Adams 2 NE Westminster 1 Adams 2 WSW Northglenn 1.2 Arapahoe 1 ENE Littleton 1.4 Arapahoe 1 N Englewood 1.3 Arapahoe 1 NE Littleton 1.3 Arapahoe 1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese 1.5 Arapahoe 1 WSW Aurora 1.6 Arapahoe 10 E Arapahoe Park 0.9 Arapahoe 2 E Foxfield 3.7 Arapahoe 2 SW Cherry Hills Villa 3 Arapahoe 2 W Aurora 2.1 Arapahoe 3 ENE Highlands Ranch 2.3 Arapahoe 3 N Cherry Creek Reserv 1.1 Arapahoe 3 N Foxfield 1.1 Arapahoe 4 ESE Foxfield 2.5 Arapahoe 4 SSE Aurora 2.5 Arapahoe Littleton 1.3 Archuleta 2 W Pagosa Springs 11 Archuleta 4 E Chromo 10.5 Archuleta 5 SW Pagosa Springs 10 Archuleta 6 NE Pagosa Springs 10.5 Archuleta 6 SSE Pagosa Springs 10 Archuleta 7 NW Pagosa Springs 16.5 Archuleta 8 SE Pagosa Springs 5.5 Boulder 1 ENE Boulder 0.9 Boulder 1 N Sunshine 2.1 Boulder 1 NNE Lafayette 0 Boulder 1 NNW Boulder 1.5 Boulder 1 NNW Louisville 0.7 Boulder 1 SE Boulder 1.5 Boulder 1 W Boulder 1.5 Boulder 1 WNW Boulder 1 Boulder 2 E Longmont 0 Boulder 2 N Boulder 1.2 Boulder 2 N Longmont 0.1 Boulder 2 N Louisville 0.5 Boulder 2 NE Rollinsville 0.3 Boulder 2 NW Boulder 1.4 Boulder 2 S Boulder 2.1 Boulder 2 W Boulder 1.5 Boulder 2 W Niwot 0.7 Boulder 3 ESE Boulder 1.3 Boulder 3 N Pinecliffe 4.1 Boulder 3 NE Nederland 2.6 Boulder 3 S Hygiene 0.4 Boulder 3 SSE Hygiene 0.4 Boulder 3 SSW Boulder 2.3 Boulder 4 ENE Nederland 3 Boulder 5 E Jamestown 1 Boulder Lafayette 0.6 Boulder Lyons 0.8 Boulder Nederland 2.4 Broomfield 1 E Superior 0.8 Broomfield 2 E Broomfield 1 Clear Creek 1 NE Brookvale 3.5 Clear Creek 3 SSE Silver Plume 1 Custer 5 W Westcliffe 3 Denver 1 E Edgewater 0.4 Denver 1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo 0.5 Denver 2 ESE Commerce City 1.2 Denver 2 N Cherry Hills Villag 1.3 Denver 2 NE Cherry Hills Villa 1.1 Denver 2 SE Mountain View 0.8 Denver 3 E Denver 1 Denver 3 NNW Sheridan 0 Denver 4 ESE Denver 1.4 Dolores 10 WSW Cahone 13 Douglas 1 ESE Highlands Ranch 1.5 Douglas 1 ESE The Pinery 4 Douglas 1 N Castle Rock 3.3 Douglas 1 NW Lone Tree 2 Douglas 1 SE Kassler 4.3 Douglas 1 SSE Lone Tree 2.8 Douglas 2 SE Chatfield Reservoi 2 Douglas 2 W Lone Tree 1.7 Douglas 2 W Parker 3.3 Douglas 3 ENE Shamballa 3 Douglas 3 ESE Lone Tree 3 Douglas 3 SE The Pinery 3.2 Douglas 3 SSW Castle Pines 2.9 Douglas 3 SW Ponderosa Park 4.3 Douglas 3 WSW Roxborough Park 3 Douglas 5 NE Parker 4.2 Douglas Franktown 4 Douglas Highlands Ranch 3.5 El Paso 3 ESE Monument 3 Elbert 2 NNE Elizabeth 2 Elbert 4 ENE Cedar Point 3 Elbert 7 SW Deer Trail 0.5 Garfield 3 NW Cattle Creek 1.6 Gilpin Aspen Springs 2.5 Grand 2 SSW Elkdale 0.2 Grand Williams Fork Reservoir 1 Gunnison 4 NNW Mount Crested But 1 Huerfano 5 NNE Spanish Peaks 11.5 Jefferson 1 ESE Ken Caryl 2 Jefferson 1 NNE Columbine 2 Jefferson 1 NNE Edgewater 0.7 Jefferson 1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi 1.5 Jefferson 1 NNW Genesee 7.7 Jefferson 1 SW Kittredge 6 Jefferson 1 SW Tiny Town 7 Jefferson 1 SW Westminster 1.2 Jefferson 1 W Ken Caryl 2.2 Jefferson 1 WNW Mountain View 0.6 Jefferson 2 ESE Lakewood 0.8 Jefferson 2 N Ken Caryl 1.8 Jefferson 2 NE Arvada 1 Jefferson 2 SSE Arvada 1 Jefferson 2 SSE Conifer 5.3 Jefferson 2 SSE Kittredge 6.5 Jefferson 2 SSW Rocky Flats 4.5 Jefferson 2 SW Lakewood 0.7 Jefferson 2 SW Wheat Ridge 0.8 Jefferson 2 WSW Lakewood 2.1 Jefferson 3 ENE White Ranch Open 4 Jefferson 3 NNE Ken Caryl 2 Jefferson 3 NW Columbine 1.7 Jefferson 3 S Conifer 4.5 Jefferson 3 S Evergreen 4.5 Jefferson 3 W Westminster 1 Jefferson 3 WNW Arvada 1.4 Jefferson 4 NW Arvada 0.8 Jefferson 4 SSE Pinecliffe 6.6 Jefferson 4 WNW Kassler 4.7 Jefferson Columbine 2 Jefferson Kassler 1.5 Jefferson Wah Keeney Park 3.6 La Plata 1 NW Durango 8.2 La Plata 1 SSW Durango 12.8 La Plata 2 NW Hermosa 13.5 La Plata 4 N Tiffany 4.6 La Plata 5 S Vallecito 10.7 La Plata 7 ESE Mancos 8 Larimer 1 NW Pinewood Springs 0.6 Larimer 2 ESE Kinikinik 0 Larimer 2 NW Loveland 0 Larimer 2 S Estes Park 0.3 Larimer 2 SSE Estes Park 0 Larimer 2 SW Loveland 0 Larimer 2 WNW Estes Park 0.3 Larimer 3 NNW Horsetooth Mounta 0 Larimer 3 WNW Loveland 0 Larimer 4 W Pinewood Springs 0.7 Larimer 4 WSW Berthoud 0.1 Larimer 7 E Virginia Dale 0.1 Larimer Campion 0 Lincoln Hugo 0 Lincoln Limon 1 Mesa 6 ESE Whitewater 1 Mineral Wolf Creek Pass 21 Montezuma 1 NW Yellow Jacket 5 Montezuma 1 SW Cortez 2.1 Montezuma 4 SSW Dolores 3 Montezuma 6 E Cortez 8.5 Montrose 2 E Montrose 2.9 Montrose 6 SSW Olathe 2 Montrose 7 ENE Montrose 3.8 Ouray 4 NW Colona 10 Park 1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re 2 Park 1 NNW Grant 0.5 Park 1 NNW Lake George 1 Park 3 WNW Fairplay 2.6 Pueblo 1 SSE Beulah 6.5 Rio Blanco 2 WSW Meeker 1 Routt 4 NE Phippsburg 1.5 Summit 1 NW Heeney 0.5 Summit 2 SSW Silverthorne 0.9 Summit 3 NNW Frisco 0.6 Summit 6 NNW Silverthorne 1 Summit Frisco 0.7 Teller 1 W Woodland Park 2.3 Washington 2 SSE Woodlin School 0 Washington 3 SSE Woodlin School 0 Weld 1 NE Dacono 0.2 Weld 1 NNW Erie 0.2 Weld 1 W Firestone 0.3 Weld 3 N Erie 0 Source: Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.