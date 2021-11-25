Colorado snow totals from Nov. 24; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, 1-3 inches of snow accumulated across the western suburbs, Foothills and Palmer Divide. However, no measurable snowfall was recorded at Denver International Airport, which is where Denver’s snowfall is measured. It has now been 218 days since it last snowed in Denver.

Here are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning:

Beulah: 4 inches

Canon City: 1.5 inches

Penrose: 3 inches

Westcliffe: 6 inches

Castle Rock: .6 inch

Rye: 4.2 inches

Lone Tree: .3 inch

Golden: 4 inches

Nederland: .5 inch

Arvada: 1.2 inches

Westcreek: 5.8 inches

Rosita: 2.8 inches

Evergreen: 1 inch

Boulder: .2 inch

Broomfield: .3 inch

Woodland Park: 2 inches

Westminster: .5 inch

Fraser: 5 inches

Air Force Academy: 2 inches

Florissant: 4.8 inches

Breckenridge: 5.9 inches

Monument: 1.5 inches

Coal Bank Pass: 4 inches

Molas Pass: 3 inches

Camp Bird: 3.5 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 3.5 inches

We will continue to update this list as more totals are added from the NWS.