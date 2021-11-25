Colorado snow totals from Nov. 24; see full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, 1-3 inches of snow accumulated across the western suburbs, Foothills and Palmer Divide. However, no measurable snowfall was recorded at Denver International Airport, which is where Denver’s snowfall is measured. It has now been 218 days since it last snowed in Denver.
Here are the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning:
- Beulah: 4 inches
- Canon City: 1.5 inches
- Penrose: 3 inches
- Westcliffe: 6 inches
- Castle Rock: .6 inch
- Rye: 4.2 inches
- Lone Tree: .3 inch
- Golden: 4 inches
- Nederland: .5 inch
- Arvada: 1.2 inches
- Westcreek: 5.8 inches
- Rosita: 2.8 inches
- Evergreen: 1 inch
- Boulder: .2 inch
- Broomfield: .3 inch
- Woodland Park: 2 inches
- Westminster: .5 inch
- Fraser: 5 inches
- Air Force Academy: 2 inches
- Florissant: 4.8 inches
- Breckenridge: 5.9 inches
- Monument: 1.5 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 4 inches
- Molas Pass: 3 inches
- Camp Bird: 3.5 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 3.5 inches
We will continue to update this list as more totals are added from the NWS.