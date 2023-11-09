DENVER (KDVR) — Another snowstorm has come and gone. While the metro only saw rain or a light dusting, some parts of Colorado saw 9 inches of snow.

The Pinpoint Weather team warned about a big change coming on Wednesday. Temperatures dived, dropping nearly 30 degrees.

A winter weather advisory was in place along the foothills through Wednesday night, causing slick road conditions for many.

Light snow was possible for parts of the metro, but many areas merely saw rain. However, areas in the high country and along the Palmer Divide saw several inches of accumulation.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals as reported to the National Weather Service from Nov. 8-9.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

County Location Measured snow Boulder 4 ENE Nederland 8 Clear Creek 1 NE Brookvale 8.2 Clear Creek 2 NW Floyd Hill 2.5 Clear Creek Georgetown 1 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 1 El Paso 4 WNW Black Forest 1.5 Jefferson 1 NNW Genesee 9.3 Jefferson 1 SSE Bergen Park 6.2 Jefferson 1 SSW Crescent Village 8 Jefferson 2 N Genesee 6 Jefferson 4 SSE Pinecliffe 9 San Miguel 7 NE Sawpit 2.8 Teller 1 W Woodland Park 6 Teller Woodland Park 3.5 Source: Iowa State University Local Storm Report

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.

The winter storm system has left the state, and sunny skies have returned. Conditions on Thursday will be sunny, but chilly with temperatures in the 50s.

Denver will warm back up through the weekend, with highs near 70 degrees next Wednesday.